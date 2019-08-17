NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Cheetahs edge Pumas in 11-try Nelspruit thriller

2019-08-17 15:43
Tian Carel Meyer (Gallo)
Tian Carel Meyer (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs moved up to 2nd on the Currie Cup log with an entertaining 43-37 bonus point win over the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday. 

The visitors ran in six tries to five from their hosts, but it was the Pumas who went into the half-time break 22-17 ahead. 

They were blown away by a frantic start to the second period, though, that saw the Cheetahs score three tries within 10 minutes of the restart. 

There was a hat-trick for Pumas centre Alwayno Visagie.

The result means that the Pumas will finish bottom of the Currie Cup standings in 2019 with just one win from their six outings. 

The Cheetahs, meanwhile, will play their final match of the group stages when they host Western Province in Bloemfontein next weekend. 

Scorers:

Pumas 37 (22)

Tries: Alwayno Visagie (3), Devon Williams, Jeandre Rudolph

Conversions: Chris Smith (2)

Penalties: Smith (2)

Cheetahs 43 (17)

Tries: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (2), Clayton Blommetjies, Ruan Pienaar, Jasper Wiese, KLouis Fouche

Conversions: Louis Fouche (5)

Penalties: Fouche (2)

 

