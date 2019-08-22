Cheetahs change it up for WP Currie Cup showdown

Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs have named their line-up to face Western Province a Currie Cup encounter at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Coach Franco Smith has made a number of changes to his starting XV for the match with Joseph Dweba replacing Jacques du Toit at hooker.

Boan Venter will make his Currie Cup debut at tighthead prop, replacing Aranos Coetzee who moves to the bench.

At lock, Sintu Manjezi comes into the starting line-up in place of JP du Preez who drops to the bench while at flank Abongile Nonkontwana will be starting with Gerhard Olivier providing cover on the bench.

In the backline William Small-Smith moves from the wing to inside centre in place of Dries Swanepoel with Darren Adonis taking his place on the wing while Tian Schoeman returns at flyhalf in place of Louis Fouche.

The match kicks-off at 17:15 on Saturday.

Teams

Free State

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Darren Adonis, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Tian Meyer (captain ), 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjesi, 3 Boan Venter, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Dries Swanepoel /Dian Badenhorst, 22 Louis Fouche

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Compiled by Craig Taylor