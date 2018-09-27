NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bulls silence Steve Hofmeyr's 'Blou Bul' song prior to kick-off

2018-09-27 11:15
Steve Hofmeyr (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr’s famous “Die Blou Bul” song will no longer be played prior to Blue Bulls matches at Loftus Versfeld.

Hofmeyr’s song was first used in 1997 and became an institution during the Pretoria side's home games.

Hofmeyr said on his official Twitter account that the song has been “banned due to politics”.

He wrote: “The Blue Bulls Union asked for a song in 1997. It has been banned in 2018. It was a symbol of loyalty because it was sung when we won and when we lost. It was sung for white and black players. It was sung on all continents. Then they chose politics. I’ll then be choosing another team.”

However, Shanil Mangaroo, a spokesperson for the Blue Bulls, denied that song was banned.

“The song is not banned at Loftus. We’ll keep playing it in future, but maybe not at the start of games. There is nothing negative regarding the decision. We literally wanted to try something different,” Mangaroo told Netwerk24.

Read more on:    blue bulls  |  currie cup  |  steve hofmeyr  |  pretoria  |  rugby
WATCH: Boks to honour Nelson Mandela in PE

2018-09-27 10:21

