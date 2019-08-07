NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bulls president: There's a lot to be positive about

2019-08-07 07:32
Willem Strauss
Willem Strauss (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bulls president Willem Strauss has called on fans not to lose faith in the team, insisting all is not doom and gloom and the union.

The Blue Bulls are currently bottom of the Currie Cup standings, with only one win from four matches and will have to work hard if they are to avoid playing in the promotion-relegation match at season's end.

The Bulls reached the Super Rugby playoffs this year but look set to lose some of their star performers - however Strauss told Netwerk24 that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"Overall, there's a lot to be positive about at the union. Our representative teams - from schools' level upwards - have an 80% win record this season and a lot is being done to again make our clubs a strong feeder system for the union.

"It's sad to see our performances (in the Currie Cup) because so far it's actually been a good year for the Bulls. We have the most representatives in the Springbok squad and players like Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane and Warrick Gelant - who are currently on tour with the Boks - played Currie Cup rugby last year. In a way, we're actually the victims of our own success."

Strauss added that they were already planning on making a success of next year's Super Rugby competition.

"We realise that we're losing a lot of senior players and that's a huge challenge. We won't have a Handre Pollard or a RG Snyman next season and we'll have to develop players to the best of their abilities."

Strauss added that the Bulls would give head coach Pote Human the best possible support.

He said they were in talks with former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan, who currently coaches Munster in Ireland, about getting an National Football League (NFL) specialist who helped at the Irish club.

The Blue Bulls' remaining fixtures in the Currie Cup are against the Golden Lions (Johannesburg, August 10) and Sharks (Pretoria, August 24).

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
