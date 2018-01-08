NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bulls player charged with sexual assault in court

2018-01-08 17:56
Bulls logo
Cape Town - The Blue Bulls player who last week was arrested on sexual assault charges, has appeared in court in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth. 

The player, who is part of the junior setup at the Bulls, has not yet been named as he has not yet pleaded in the case. 

Last week, the Blue Bulls company confirmed that the player had been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

In a press release to the media, the company stated that they "would not make any comment at this time and will do so only when the legal system has run its course". 

The 19-year-old attended Grey High in Port Elizabeth and played for the EP Craven Week and SA Schools sides in 2015 and 2016.

The case was postponed until further notice. 

Ntini: I was told to step down Rain: Newlands makes history … in drought! Weight of Proteas’ Oz task confirmed CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series Proteas triumphant in Newlands rollercoaster
