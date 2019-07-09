Bulls could unleash fit-again Lood against WP

Cape Town - Springbok lock Lood de Jager looks set to return to action after a long injury layoff.

De Jager, who was named Bulls captain ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, has been sidelined since March with a shoulder injury but Blue Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said the second-rower could be included for Saturday's Currie Cup opener against Western Province at Newlands.

"Lood has recovered fully from his shoulder injury and it looks like there is a chance that he will get some game time before the Springboks will need him," Rossouw said on Monday.

Elsewhere, flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff has fully recovered from his knee injury and will likely wear the No 10 jersey against Western Province, with Handre Pollard on Springbok duty.



Former Lions lock Andries Ferreira, whose move to the Hurricanes failed due to injury, has linked up with the Blue Bulls and could be considered this weekend.



There was also some bad news as Rossouw confirmed that flank Nic de Jager tore his Achilles tendon in a warm-up match against the Pumas and will sit out the entire Currie Cup.

Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 17:15.