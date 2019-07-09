NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bulls could unleash fit-again Lood against WP

2019-07-09 08:53
Lood de Jager (Gallo)
Lood de Jager (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok lock Lood de Jager looks set to return to action after a long injury layoff.

De Jager, who was named Bulls captain ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, has been sidelined since March with a shoulder injury but Blue Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said the second-rower could be included for Saturday's Currie Cup opener against Western Province at Newlands.

"Lood has recovered fully from his shoulder injury and it looks like there is a chance that he will get some game time before the Springboks will need him," Rossouw said on Monday.

Elsewhere, flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff has fully recovered from his knee injury and will likely wear the No 10 jersey against Western Province, with Handre Pollard on Springbok duty.

Former Lions lock Andries Ferreira, whose move to the Hurricanes failed due to injury, has linked up with the Blue Bulls and could be considered this weekend.

There was also some bad news as Rossouw confirmed that flank Nic de Jager tore his Achilles tendon in a warm-up match against the Pumas and will sit out the entire Currie Cup.

Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 17:15.

Read more on:    blue bulls  |  wp  |  currie cup  |  lood de jager  |  cape town  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas' CWC 2019 player ratings: Rassie leads the way PICTURES: Proteas arrive home after World Cup exit 5 Cricket World Cup 2019 flops Huge AFCON pay day awaits Bafana Bafana stars Van der Dussen brushes off Markram worries
5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season Bafana hero Lorch dedicates AFCON goal to late brother White's Japanese club in drugs scandal Bafana's effort stood out more than their upset win 5 players who could win it for Bafana Bafana

Fixtures
Friday, 12 July 2019
Sharks v Griquas, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 13 July 2019
Lions v Phakisa Pumas, Emirates Airline Park 15:00
Western Province v Blue Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 