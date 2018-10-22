NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bulls captain didn't know extra-time regulations

2018-10-22 06:51
Hanro Liebenberg (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Blue Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg admitted that he was unsure of the extra-time regulations in their Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province at Newlands over the weekend.

Extra-time was needed after a late Bulls try saw the game end 32-all.

The Bulls had the upper hand heading into extra-time, as the tournament’s regulations stated that if the teams were level after 100 minutes of action, then the team who had scored the most tries during the game would advance to the final.

The Bulls had outscored WP by four tries to two, so the onus was on the hosts to go out and win the game in extra-time.

WP did just that as an SP Marais penalty in the first half of extra-time gave them a 35-32 victory.

But it emerged in the post-game press-conference that the Bulls skipper did not know that his side would advance if the scores remained level after 100 minutes.  

“We could have gone for the drop goal... but at the end of the day, they told us that if we draw after 20 minutes (of extra-time), Western Province will still be going through due to the log, something like that. I don’t know if that is true, so we were looking for the try to get the win at the end of the day," Liebenberg told reporters.

Liebenberg was wrong though, as log position would only come into effect if both teams had scored the same number of tries after a 100-minute draw.

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human said he understood the regulations.

“We had it like that (that tries would be the difference),” Human said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jones believes it's 'pretty simple' to beat Boks

2018-10-21 20:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls: Diddled by the Cape Doctor! Jones believes it's 'pretty simple' to beat Boks Injured Beast out of European tour, Lood and Duane return Bok end of year squad to be named after Currie Cup final WP dig deep to beat Blue Bulls in Newlands humdinger
Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’ Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault S’bu Nkosi chats to Sport24 82 000 capacity Soweto derby sold out!

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Western Province v Sharks, Cape Town 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 