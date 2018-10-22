Bulls captain didn't know extra-time regulations

Cape Town - Blue Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg admitted that he was unsure of the extra-time regulations in their Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province at Newlands over the weekend.

Extra-time was needed after a late Bulls try saw the game end 32-all.

The Bulls had the upper hand heading into extra-time, as the tournament’s regulations stated that if the teams were level after 100 minutes of action, then the team who had scored the most tries during the game would advance to the final.

The Bulls had outscored WP by four tries to two, so the onus was on the hosts to go out and win the game in extra-time.

WP did just that as an SP Marais penalty in the first half of extra-time gave them a 35-32 victory.

But it emerged in the post-game press-conference that the Bulls skipper did not know that his side would advance if the scores remained level after 100 minutes.

“We could have gone for the drop goal... but at the end of the day, they told us that if we draw after 20 minutes (of extra-time), Western Province will still be going through due to the log, something like that. I don’t know if that is true, so we were looking for the try to get the win at the end of the day," Liebenberg told reporters.



Liebenberg was wrong though, as log position would only come into effect if both teams had scored the same number of tries after a 100-minute draw.



Blue Bulls coach Pote Human said he understood the regulations.



“We had it like that (that tries would be the difference),” Human said.