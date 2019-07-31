Bulls can still win Currie Cup - Sage

Cape Town - Blue Bulls centre Dylan Sage believes they have enough quality to still challenge for the Currie Cup title this year.

After losses to Western Province (20-5, Cape Town) and the Free State Cheetahs (43-27, Pretoria), the Bulls got their campaign back on track with a 25-17 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit last weekend.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Sage said it was tough for the Bulls to lose several players after Super Rugby.

"We've lost a number of players but the group we have is very strong. Initially we didn't play the way we wanted and that means we have to win all our remaining matches.

"Our set-pieces weren't good, and we created chances on attack, but we weren't clinical enough. But we've improved in all these aspects. There's no doubt that this team has the ability to (win all its remaining matches)."

The Bulls host Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (17:15 kick-off) and will finish their round-robin campaign with away matches against the Golden Lions (Johannesburg, August 10) and Sharks (Durban, August 24).