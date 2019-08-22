NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bok wing set to make Golden Lions debut

2019-08-22 13:34
Jamba Ulengo (Gallo Images)
Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Springbok wing Jamba Ulengo is set to make his Golden Lions debut in this weekend's Currie Cup clash against Griquas in Kimberley. 

In what is the final round of group stage fixtures before the tournament semi-finals, the Lions need a win to ensure that they book their place in the last four.

That certainly won't be an easy task considering that Griquas are top of the Currie Cup log having won four of their five fixtures, but the Lions are boosted by the return of Springbok lock Marvin Orie.

Ulengo, who has signed a two year deal with the union, will play off the bench. 

There is more good news in the form of flank Cyle Brink, who is named in the starting line-up for the first time this Currie Cup season having now fully recovered from a broken wrist while centre Duncan Matthews will earn his first start in a Lions jersey. 

Ulengo made his name at the Bulls between 2014-2018 and played his only Test against Wales in Cardiff in 2016, while most recently he has been turning out for the Cheetahs in the PRO14.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00.

Teams:

Griquas

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
