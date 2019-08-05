Bok skipper set to return to action

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is expected to make his long-awaited return to action this week.

Kolisi has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent months and there were fears over his availability for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

However, according to Netwerk24, Kolisi is likely to feature for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.

This could see him return to Test action when the Springboks face Argentina in a friendly match in Pretoria on August 17.

For this weekend's Rugby Championship encounter against the Pumas in Salta, Duane Vermeulen is expected to continue as skipper in Kolisi's absence.

The Springbok team will be named on Wednesday.