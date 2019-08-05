NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bok skipper set to return to action

2019-08-05 09:14
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is expected to make his long-awaited return to action this week.

Kolisi has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent months and there were fears over his availability for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

However, according to Netwerk24, Kolisi is likely to feature for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.

This could see him return to Test action when the Springboks face Argentina in a friendly match in Pretoria on August 17.

For this weekend's Rugby Championship encounter against the Pumas in Salta, Duane Vermeulen is expected to continue as skipper in Kolisi's absence.

The Springbok team will be named on Wednesday.

 

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
