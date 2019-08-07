NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Bok skipper Kolisi starts for WP against Pumas

2019-08-07 14:23
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will start at flank for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.

Kolisi will earn his 30th Western Province cap in his first game since 2014, in a match that kicks off at 15:00 on Women's Day.

As a result JD Schickerling moves to lock, with Salmaan Moerat set to make an impact in the second half and Ernst van Rhyn at blindside flank, while Wilco Louw is back in the starting line-up at tighthead prop.

In the backline, Justin Phillips is at scrumhalf, with Sergeal Petersen making his first start of the season on the wing.

There is a potential Currie Cup debut for loose forward Nama Xaba from the bench, with prop Neethling Fouche getting his first opportunity of the campaign and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis back among the replacements.

WP coach John Dobson said that after the bye, he is looking for plenty of energy from his team at Newlands.

"There is no doubt that we have to show our supporters at Newlands that we are really up for this game and play some rugby they can be proud of.

"We worked hard in the week off and now it is about going out there on Friday and showing what it means to us to play in this jersey in the Currie Cup," he said.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe

Pumas

TBA

Read more on:    pumas  |  wp  |  currie cup  |  siya kolisi  |  cape town  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA boss on why Gibson's contract extension never happened Cricket SA, SACA relationship reaches 'all-time low' Tendulkar on Steyn: Among the top bowlers I've faced Pakistan dump SA coach Mickey Arthur after World Cup flop Steyn among bumper list of stars for Mzansi Super League
Proteas: Is Bavuma being primed to lead? Bok skipper Kolisi starts for WP against Pumas Cricket SA, SACA relationship reaches 'all-time low' Cash-strapped SABC to screen MSL 2.0 Van Zyl to lead Bulls as Tuks star debuts

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 