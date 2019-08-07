Bok skipper Kolisi starts for WP against Pumas

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will start at flank for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.



Kolisi will earn his 30th Western Province cap in his first game since 2014, in a match that kicks off at 15:00 on Women's Day.



As a result JD Schickerling moves to lock, with Salmaan Moerat set to make an impact in the second half and Ernst van Rhyn at blindside flank, while Wilco Louw is back in the starting line-up at tighthead prop.



In the backline, Justin Phillips is at scrumhalf, with Sergeal Petersen making his first start of the season on the wing.



There is a potential Currie Cup debut for loose forward Nama Xaba from the bench, with prop Neethling Fouche getting his first opportunity of the campaign and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis back among the replacements.



WP coach John Dobson said that after the bye, he is looking for plenty of energy from his team at Newlands.



"There is no doubt that we have to show our supporters at Newlands that we are really up for this game and play some rugby they can be proud of.



"We worked hard in the week off and now it is about going out there on Friday and showing what it means to us to play in this jersey in the Currie Cup," he said.



Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie



Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe

Pumas

TBA