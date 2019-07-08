Bok legend returns for Sharks' Currie Cup campaign

Cape Town - Sharks coach head coach, Sean Everitt, has named his squad for the upcoming Currie Cup season and it includes a very familiar name.

Among the backs named for the tournament is a certain JP Pietersen, a legend of Sharks and Springbok rugby who makes a welcome return to Durban after spending some time abroad.

Pietersen has been contracted until Currie Cup 2020, where after he will be developed within the age-group system for a future coaching role.

And Pietersen was extremely happy to make a return to Durban team.

“I am excited to be back home and to be part of a familiar Sharks set-up. The Sharks have a group of talented young players in the system and I look forward to providing a mentorship role to these young players and playing in the black and white jersey once again”, said Pietersen.



“The prospect of being upskilled within the Sharks coaching development ranks is one that excites me. I am grateful for the opportunity and I am eager to give back to the game and more especially a team that believed in me and my poential.”

The Sharks start their campaign on Friday, July 12 against Griquas.

The match kicks off in Durban at 19:15.



