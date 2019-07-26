NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Blue Bulls grind out hard-fought win over Pumas

2019-07-26 20:55
Rosko Speckman
Rosko Speckman (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blue Bulls have recorded their first win of this season's Currie Cup as they defeated Pumas at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Friday evening.

The Pretoria-franchise won 25-17 after leading 12-10 at half-time.

Pote Human's side scored three tries in the match through a hat-trick by Blitzboks star Rosko Speckman.

Marnitz Boshoff added a conversion and a penalty, while replacement Manie Libbok landed a conversion and a penalty to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the home side crossed the whitewash twice thanks to Etienne Taljaard and Willie Engelbrecht. Chris Smith and Henko Marais added each a conversion with Smith also scoring a penalty.

Next week the Pumas are up against the Sharks at Mbombela Stadium (Saturday, August 3 - 15:00) while the Blue Bulls host the Griquas on Saturday (17:15).

Scorers:

Pumas

Tries: Etienne Taljaard, Willie Engelbrecht

Conversions: Chris Smith, Henko Marais

Penalty: Smith

Blue Bulls

Tries: Rosko Speckman (3)

Conversions: Marnitz Boshoff, Manie Libbok

Penalties: Boshoff, Libbok

Teams:

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Ryan Nell (capt), 12 Henko Marais, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Christ Smith, 9 Ashlon Davids, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Stefan Willemse, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Marne Coetzee, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Andrew Beerwinkel

Substitutes: 16 Simon Westraadt, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Hilton Lobberts, 19 Phumzile Maqondwana, 20 Reynier van Rooyen, 21 Kobus Marais, 22 Alwayno Visagie, 23 Morgan Naude.

Blue Bulls 

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jade Stighling

