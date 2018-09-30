NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

A second EP Rugby side hit for 100 within 24 hours

2018-09-30 11:26
In dire trouble (Gallo Images)
In dire trouble (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rugby in the Eastern Cape is at an all-time low after yet another SA Rugby tournament representative side conceded in excess of 100 points this weekend.

On Friday the EP Under-21 side let in 27 tries in their 173-0 massacre at the hands of their WP counterparts at the Despatch Rugby Club.

That's 173 points in 80 minutes!

The EP Under-21 side have now conceded 610 points in their five matches this season (an average of 122 per match) and have scored a paltry 27.

Things got no better on Saturday when the EP Elephants side playing in the Currie Cup First Division went down 101-29 to the Valke.

The EP Elephants are winless in their five matches to date, losing by an average score of 55-22.

The EP Under-19 side fared somewhat 'better' in 'only' losing 47-18 to WP Under-19, also at the Despatch Rugby Club.

It is no surprise, however, to learn that the EP Under-19s are still searching for their maiden win in this year's tournament and sit bottom of the standings after 11 matches, having scored 136 points and conceded 755 for an average losing score of 69-12.

To wrap up a miserable weekend of results, the Southern Kings, playing in the PRO14, were belted 54-14 by the Llanelli Scarlets in Wales on Saturday night.

According to reports, EP Rugby president André Rademan confirmed that radical action will be taken to address the shocking performances of the union's junior teams.

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  kings  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks must be more clinical against All Blacks - Erasmus

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 23-12 Wallabies Springboks win error-strewn PE Test against Wallabies All Blacks beat Argentina, lift Rugby Championship trophy 15 staggering stats from the Boks' win over the Wallabies Bok ratings: Punchy Pollard at pivot!
CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’ Greg Clark chats to Sport24 Banyana Banyana into top 50 in latest FIFA rankings Serena pulls plug on China Open, season looks over HBO throws in towel on live boxing coverage

Fixtures
Friday, 12 October 2018
Pumas v Lions, Mbombela Stadium 19:00
Saturday, 13 October 2018
Griquas v Sharks, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Blue Bulls v Western Province, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
Saturday, 20 October 2018
TBC v TBC, TBC 14:30
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Saturday, 27 October 2018
TBC v TBC, TBC 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 