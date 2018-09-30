A second EP Rugby side hit for 100 within 24 hours

Cape Town - Rugby in the Eastern Cape is at an all-time low after yet another SA Rugby tournament representative side conceded in excess of 100 points this weekend.

On Friday the EP Under-21 side let in 27 tries in their 173-0 massacre at the hands of their WP counterparts at the Despatch Rugby Club.

That's 173 points in 80 minutes!

The EP Under-21 side have now conceded 610 points in their five matches this season (an average of 122 per match) and have scored a paltry 27.

Things got no better on Saturday when the EP Elephants side playing in the Currie Cup First Division went down 101-29 to the Valke.

The EP Elephants are winless in their five matches to date, losing by an average score of 55-22.

The EP Under-19 side fared somewhat 'better' in 'only' losing 47-18 to WP Under-19, also at the Despatch Rugby Club.

It is no surprise, however, to learn that the EP Under-19s are still searching for their maiden win in this year's tournament and sit bottom of the standings after 11 matches, having scored 136 points and conceded 755 for an average losing score of 69-12.

To wrap up a miserable weekend of results, the Southern Kings, playing in the PRO14, were belted 54-14 by the Llanelli Scarlets in Wales on Saturday night.

According to reports, EP Rugby president André Rademan confirmed that radical action will be taken to address the shocking performances of the union's junior teams.