NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

14-man Bulls hold on to stun Lions in Ellis Park thriller

2019-08-10 19:12
Hacjivah Dayimani
Hacjivah Dayimani (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - A 14-man Blue Bulls held on to beat the Golden Lions in a thrilling Currie Cup encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.

As it happened: Golden Lions v Blue Bulls

The Blue Bulls won 31-26, after leading 18-12 at half-time.

The men from Pretoria lost debutant flanker Fred Eksteen to a red card early in the game and also lost lock Andries van der Westhuizen and centre Dylan Sage to yellow cards.

But somehow the Bulls held on to claim only their second Currie Cup win of the season and hand the Lions their first defeat.

Despite their defeat, the Lions climbed to the top of the Currie Cup standings courtesy of two bonus points, while the Bulls moved off the bottom to sixth.

In next weekend's action, the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park (Sunday, August 18), while the Bulls have a bye.

More to follow...

Scorers:

Golden Lions

Tries: Penalty try, Shaun Reynolds, Pieter Jansen, Stean Pienaar

Conversions: Reynolds (2)

Blue Bulls

Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Manie Libbok

Conversions: Libbok (2)

Penalties: Libbok (4)

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Eddie Fouche, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 James Venter, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl (captain), 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Fred Eksteen, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Dayan van der Westhuizen

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Andre Smith, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies wallop All Blacks after Barrett sees red WATCH | All Black Scott Barrett sees RED! Boks brace for Rugby Championship title push Proteas: Nkwe jumps into icy deep end Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card
Have you ever seen the All Blacks that badly beaten stats-wise? Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card 14-man Bulls hold on to stun Lions in Ellis Park thriller Sharks snatch late win over Cheetahs Djokovic, Federer back as Murray returns in Cincinnati

Fixtures
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 