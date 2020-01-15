SA Rugby promises no repeat of Newlands Test ticket outrage for British & Irish Lions tour

Cape Town - A sea of red British & Irish Lions travelling support will be a reality in South Africa in 2021, but SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has reassured local fans that they will be a priority when it comes to match tickets.

There was outrage among South African supporters at the lack of access to tickets for South Africa’s recent second cricket Test against England at Newlands. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said afterwards it felt like the match was being played in England, such was the dominance of English supporters over the five days.

Alexander, who has trumpeted the Lions eight match/three-Test visit to South Africa as the biggest sporting event in the country since the FIFA 2010 Soccer World Cup, said the ticketing process had been structured in such a way that locals would be able to enjoy the experience of the Lions in South Africa.

‘The British & Irish Lions are unique in that they are only in South Africa every 12 years. We would never deny our local support the opportunity to purchase tickets, and equally we want our people to be at the stadium cheering on our world champion Springboks. There will be a sea of red but equally there will be an army of green and gold.’

Alexander urged South African fans to register online, so as to be part of the ballot that will determine the ticket allocation.

The ballot will be launched in April 2020 and the ballot system is consistent with how all major global sporting events handle match day ticket sales.

‘The registration process is a quick and easy experience. Once registered the individual’s name is then entered into the Ticket Ballot system,’ said Alexander, who added that valued stakeholders, such as those who are season ticket holders or suite holders at a venue and/or franchise would have the first opportunity to purchase tickets after all the tour commercial obligations had been fulfilled.

The purchasing of tickets will be territory restricted:

o Customers based in South Africa will be able to purchase tickets via the online Ticketmaster platform

o Customers based in the United Kingdom and Europe will only be able to purchase tickets via the official ticket resale agent for this territory, namely Lions Rugby Travel

o Customers based in the Rest of the World, namely outside of South Africa, United Kingdom and Europe will only be able purchase tickets via the official ticket resale agent for this territory, namely SA Rugby Travel

*Register your interest at www.lionstour2021.co.za. Ticket prices, categories and hospitality packages will be made public prior to the ballot launch.



How does the ballot process work?

Applicants will use the ballot to apply for tickets to their preferred match, ticket category, ticket quantity and, where applicable, hospitality package.

After the ticket ballot application phase has been completed there will be a computerized selection process. Applicants will then be notified if they have been successful in securing their preferred tickets.

Why a ticket ballot?

The ballot system is used in all global major sporting events and is the fairest method of obtaining tickets. It is not a first-come first-served system, so don’t worry if you don’t get your application in right away, as all applications will receive the same priority.



Registration and entry into the ballot will not automatically entitle applicants to match-day tickets and the purpose of the registration and entry into the ballot places the applicant in the draw.

Registrations are ongoing and the ballot will be launched in the second quarter of 2020, in the month of April.

Online ticket sales will commence in the third quarter of 2020, in July.

