NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
British & Irish Lions 2021

Pollard dreams of facing Lions: 'I was 15 when Steyn kicked over that penalty'

2020-05-21 18:02
Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
Related Links

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard says playing in next year's series against the British & Irish Lions would be a dream come true.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Via a podcast for SA Rugby, Pollard said after South Africa's World Cup celebrations last year the team immediately shifted focus to the Lions tour in 2021.

"It was probably the first thing we spoke amongst each other after we won the Rugby World Cup," said Pollard.

"We said to each other, 'listen the Lions are coming next year and it's going to be awesome!' It's a childhood dream of mine to play for the Springboks in a Lions series."

The Lions last toured South Africa in 2009 when the Springboks won the series 2-1. It was clinched in the second Test in Pretoria when Morne Steyn kicked a long-range penalty at the death for a 28-25 win.

Pollard recalled that incident: "I was 15 when Morne Steyn kicked over that penalty at Loftus to clinch the 2009 series. At that time, I was just a young boy wanting to play the game and dreaming of playing for the Springboks one day - it is the kind of stuff that just stuck in your head and it has never gone away."

"The possibility and realisation of being part of something like that would be like a dream come true, really,."

Pollard, who is currently in France at Top 14 club Montpellier, added that he hoped rugby could find a way back in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Hopefully, things will return to normal soon, and then I think the build up to the much-anticipated Lions series will be epic."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Massive boost for Stormers as Pieter-Steph opts to stay in the Cape Why Super Rugby Player of the Decade still doesn't do Elton Jantjies justice GREAT DEBATE | Eben v Bakkies ... who would you pick? Jake White sad to see Warrick Gelant go, wishes him well in the Cape Gelant departure a worrying sign for Bulls
SA Rugby hasn't given up on Super Rugby 2020 'The Bogeyman' set to 'ghost' the Bulls? DOWN HEROES' ALLEY | For the love of 'White Lightning' Two more EP Kings officials resign amid corruption investigation Nascimento: I was skeptical but now SA is my second home

Vote

How excited are you about the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 