No change in top 10 of World Rugby rankings led by Springboks

2020-03-09 18:12
There is no change in the top 10 of the World Rugby rankings order following this past weekend's Six Nations action.

England, who beat Wales 33-30 at Twickenham, gained 0.15 of a rating point but remain well behind New Zealand in third position.

The Welsh dropped 0.15 of a rating point but remain ahead of Australia in sixth position, while France stay fifth despite dropping 1.13 rating points after a 28-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Scots gained 1.13 rating points but remain eighth.

Meanwhile, the world champion Springboks remain atop the standings on 94.19, with the All Blacks just over two rating points behind on 92.11.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. South Africa 94.19
2. New Zealand 92.11
3. England 88.41
4. Ireland 84.91
5. France 82.73
6. Wales 82.64
7. Australia 81.90
8. Scotland 80.68
9. Japan 79.28
10. Argentina 78.31
11. Fiji 76.21
12. Georgia 72.88
13. Tonga 71.44
14. Italy 71.07
15. Samoa 70.72
16. USA 68.10
17. Uruguay 67.41
18. Spain 67.14
19. Romania 65.36
20. Russia 62.13

Others:

24. Namibia 61.01
32. Kenya 52.55
35. Zimbabwe 50.69

