NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
British & Irish Lions 2021

Lions coach Gatland heaps praise on Rassie

2020-04-10 15:25
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has heaped praise on counterpart Rassie Erasmus, who coached the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan last year.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

"Probably one of the guys I respect is Rassie Erasmus with South Africa. I really like his philosophy with the game and his attitude," Gatland told The Breakdown on Sky Sport New Zealand.

Prior to taking the Springbok job, Erasmus coached Munster in Ireland, whom he took to the PRO14 final and European Champions Cup semi-finals in the 2016/17 season. It saw him named 2017 Coach of the Year in Ireland.

"He's got a huge amount of respect for the job he did at Munster and obviously he's done a fantastic job since he went back to South Africa. I enjoy conversations and enjoy coaching against him as well," Gatland added.

The former Wales mentor is currently coaching New Zealand franchise the Chiefs in Super Rugby and will face the Springboks next year when he takes the British & Irish Lions to South Africa.

Erasmus has stepped down as Springbok head coach, but remains at the helm of all the coaches as SA Rugby's director of rugby.

Gatland, meanwhile, also opened up on his rivalry with England coach Eddie Jones.

He said it was a false perception that he and Jones did not see eye to eye.

"I loved beating Eddie Jones. It's always nice to get one up on him. But we've been out for dinner a few times and the whole media thing is just a game," Gatland said.

Gatland, who was Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019, also coached the Lions on their tour to Australia in 2013 and to New Zealand in 2017.

The Lions beat the Wallabies 2-1 and drew the series 1-1 against the All Blacks.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Top umpire: Australia were 'out of control' before ball-tampering scandal Wimbledon set to receive massive payout after taking pandemic insurance Death of SA spinner who aided Oz series win SA rugby players stick together in salary-cut negotiations TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Bulls v Lions ... all-time Super Rugby XVs
Death of SA spinner who aided Oz series win Super Rugby: Is that it for (unloved) conferences? Coronavirus lockdown | Bok coaches in regular virtual contact Covid-19 lockdown | No rest for SA Rugby's referees Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

Vote

How excited are you about the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 