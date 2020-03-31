NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
British & Irish Lions 2021

Kolbe's kingsize headache: Olympics v Lions tour

2020-03-31 11:05
Cheslin Kolbe (Getty Images)
Cheslin Kolbe (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe has been left with the biggest dilemma of his career considering the sudden, glaring clash between the Tokyo Olympic Games and British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Although it will remain “Tokyo 2020” for marketing purposes, it was confirmed on Monday that the Games will be pushed back a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic - putting the massive event on a direct collision course with the keenly-awaited Lions tour in rugby union.

The new Games schedule will run from 23 July to 8 August next year: almost identical to the Lions tour dates in South Africa, with the cream of activity being the three Tests at the business end between 24 July and 7 August at FNB Stadium, Cape Town Stadium and Ellis Park respectively.

Kolbe, who scored the electric, final Bok try in the 32-12 World Cup final thrashing of England at RWC 2019 and was one of the most talked-about names throughout the tournament, has already put on record that he would like to be part of the SA Sevens mix for another assault on Olympic gold.

He was part of the South African squad who earned bronze on Rugby Sevens’ debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016; the Blitzboks lost 7-5 to Great Britain in a semi-final but went on to trounce Japan 54-14 in the bronze playoff match.

But Kraaifontein-born Kolbe’s revelation also came before he knew that the Olympics would be pushed back a year, and right into a simultaneous staging with the Lions tour.

The Boks, as with the All Blacks and Wallabies, only get to play the Lions every 12 years and it is one of the most prestigious rugby events on the planet.

Kolbe, currently 26 and a crowd favourite on the books of Toulouse in France, would almost certainly have only have one chance to take part in a Boks v Lions series.

By contrast, he already has one experience of Olympic Sevens, and if he chose to sidestep 2021 could feasibly still be a contender for the SA squad at the 2024 Games in Paris, when he would be 30 and quite possibly at the very peak of his game.

Nevertheless, Olympic lustre runs deep in his family: he is a cousin of track gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk.

The Games could present a poser for a few other Springbok/South African 15-man stars, as the presence of a Sevens component is an attractive, temporary lure for some of them.

When South Africa played in the Rio Olympic Sevens, their squad included renowned “crossover” players like Kolbe, Kwagga Smith, Rosko Specman, Seabelo Senatla, Juan de Jongh and Francois Hougaard.

But the knowledge that the Lions will tour our shores next year could put more than just Kolbe in with a major personal head-scratcher.

The Boks last entertained them, with their huge travelling support base (something that should be unaltered despite the Games clash) in 2009, when they edged out the enthralling series 2-1.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The sure sign that Super Rugby 2020 is dead 3 of Danie Gerber's 1981 Springbok teammates test positive for coronavirus - report White on past 'issues' with Bulls fans, Matfield: 'Time has moved on' Doc Jannie on coronavirus: 'Normal will never be quite like we knew it' The Super Rugby side we (mercifully) won't see again
The Super Rugby side we (mercifully) won't see again New 2021 Tokyo Olympics date likely 'this week' Wallaby v Ireland mid-year Tests 'highly unlikely' PICTURES | Backs with beards - who wore it best? Coronavirus may prove virtual sports game changer

Vote

How excited are you about the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 