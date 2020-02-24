France move above Wales in World Rugby rankings, Boks stay No 1

Cape Town - France have moved past Wales in the latest World Rugby rankings released on Monday.

This follows France’s 27-23 Six Nations win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend.

The French gained 1.49 ratings points for their away win and are now fifth in the standings, with the Welsh dropping a spot to sixth.

Scotland, who beat Italy 17-0 in Rome, gained 0.97 rating points to move past Japan into eighth position, while the Italians slipped below Tonga to 14th.

England, who beat Ireland 24-12 at Twickenham, gained 0.46 of a rating point, but remain third behind South Africa and New Zealand, while the Irish stay in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the world champion Springboks remain atop the standings on 94.19, with the All Blacks just over two rating points behind on 92.11.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. South Africa 94.19

2. New Zealand 92.11

3. England 88.25

4. Ireland 84.91

5. France 83.86

6. Wales 82.79

7. Australia 81.90

8. Scotland 79.55

9. Japan 79.28

10. Argentina 78.31

11. Fiji 76.21

12. Georgia 72.70

13. Tonga 71.44

14. Italy 71.07

15. Samoa 70.72

16. USA 68.10

17. Uruguay 67.41

18. Spain 66.75

19. Romania 66.64

20. Portugal 61.45



Others:



23. Namibia 61.01

32. Kenya 52.55

35. Zimbabwe 50.69



- Compiled by Herman Mostert