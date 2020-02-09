NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
England want Rassie as head coach - report

2020-02-09 10:29
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus, SA rugby's director of rugby, is reportedly in talks with the RFU who are believed to be keen on him becoming the next England head coach.

According to Rapport, Erasmus attended the England v Scotland Six Nations match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The report added that the RFU wanted Erasmus to take over from Eddie Jones, whose contract expires in 2021.

Erasmus masterminded South Africa's 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win over Jones' England in Yokohama last year.

But he has since taken a back seat from the head coaching duties, with Jacques Nienaber named as the new Springbok head coach.

Erasmus signed a four-year contract (not six as initially reported) with SA Rugby at the end of 2017, but the Afrikaans newspaper cites "two impeccable sources" who claim that a clause in the contract would allow him to step away earlier if he reached an agreement with the RFU.

In his current role, Erasmus still oversees the Springbok management team, which also comprises Deon Davids (forwards coach ) and Daan Human (scrum coach), Mzwandile Stick (backline coach) and Felix Jones (European-based attack consultant).

SA Rugby had not responded to requests for comment by Saturday night.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

