NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
British & Irish Lions 2021

Coronavirus | Wales rugby HQ transformed into field hospital

2020-04-10 19:38
Related Links

Wales' home ground in Cardiff has been transformed into a 2 000-bed field hospital to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

According to the Wales Online website, the Millennium Stadium (known as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons) is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation.

The newly named Dragon's Heart hospital will receive its first patients on Sunday, with 300 beds available for people suffering from the coronavirus.

The report added that the hospital was designed and operational in under two weeks - a process that would normally take two years.

Up to 700 patients will be treated on the field, with giant tents erected to control the temperature inside the stadium, which has a retractable roof.

Around 2 500 staff are expected to be working at the stadium when at full capacity.

Wales play all their home Tests at the ground.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    wales  |  rugby  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Top umpire: Australia were 'out of control' before ball-tampering scandal Top runners say Comrades too iconic to cancel over weather worries Wimbledon set to receive massive payout after taking pandemic insurance SA rugby players stick together in salary-cut negotiations Lions coach Gatland heaps praise on Rassie
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Bulls v Lions ... all-time Super Rugby XVs WATCH | Djokovic and wife complete '100 volley challenge' Lions coach Gatland heaps praise on Rassie Federer sad to miss Wimbledon but praises frontline workers SA rugby players stick together in salary-cut negotiations

Vote

How excited are you about the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 