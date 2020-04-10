Coronavirus | Wales rugby HQ transformed into field hospital

Wales' home ground in Cardiff has been transformed into a 2 000-bed field hospital to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Wales Online website, the Millennium Stadium (known as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons) is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation.

The newly named Dragon's Heart hospital will receive its first patients on Sunday, with 300 beds available for people suffering from the coronavirus.

The report added that the hospital was designed and operational in under two weeks - a process that would normally take two years.



Up to 700 patients will be treated on the field, with giant tents erected to control the temperature inside the stadium, which has a retractable roof.



Around 2 500 staff are expected to be working at the stadium when at full capacity.

Wales play all their home Tests at the ground.