Cape Town Stadium awarded 2 British & Irish Lions matches

Cape Town - From seeing little to no XV-man action to date, the Cape Town Stadium has been awarded TWO of the eight matches on the British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour to South Africa.

READ | STATS: A long history of Springboks v British & Irish Lions history

The much-anticipated tour will kick off in 19 months' time with a match against the Stormers at their new Cape Town Stadium home.

The stadium, built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, will be the Cape franchise's new fortress after the decision was taken to leave Newlands at the end of 2020.

With the three-Test series set to start at the FNB Stadium, the second - and potentially series-clinching - Test will also take place in the Mother City.

The series will wrap up a week later at Ellis Park.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Full British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday, July 3: British & Irish Lions v Stormers - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday, July 7: British & Irish Lions v SA 'Invitational' - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday, July 10: British & Irish Lions v Sharks - Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday, July 14: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'A' - Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday, July 17: British & Irish Lions v Bulls - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, July 24 (1st Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday, July 31 (2nd Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, August 7 (3rd Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Ellis Park, Johannesburg