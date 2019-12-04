NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
British & Irish Lions 2021

Cape Town Stadium awarded 2 British & Irish Lions matches

2019-12-04 12:55
Cape Town Stadium (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - From seeing little to no XV-man action to date, the Cape Town Stadium has been awarded TWO of the eight matches on the British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour to South Africa.

READ | STATS: A long history of Springboks v British & Irish Lions history

The much-anticipated tour will kick off in 19 months' time with a match against the Stormers at their new Cape Town Stadium home.

The stadium, built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, will be the Cape franchise's new fortress after the decision was taken to leave Newlands at the end of 2020.

With the three-Test series set to start at the FNB Stadium, the second - and potentially series-clinching - Test will also take place in the Mother City.

The series will wrap up a week later at Ellis Park.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Full British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday, July 3: British & Irish Lions v Stormers - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday, July 7: British & Irish Lions v SA 'Invitational' - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday, July 10: British & Irish Lions v Sharks - Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday, July 14: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'A' - Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday, July 17: British & Irish Lions v Bulls - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, July 24 (1st Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday, July 31 (2nd Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, August 7 (3rd Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Ellis Park, Johannesburg

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen dies CSA CEO Moroe stops short of apologising to players 4 Boks crack nod for prestigious magazine's World XV British & Irish Lions dates, venues for SA 2021 tour announced Time to boycott SA rugby, says ex-Bok
CSA CEO Thabang Moroe apologises for latest 'mishap' 4 Boks crack nod for prestigious magazine's World XV Kok has no issues playing for SA Sevens Academy side WATCH | All Black trio give Brits rousing haka farewell Rugby league star to join Super Rugby

Vote

How excited are you about the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 