5 members of Lesotho's girls rugby team die in car crash

Cape Town - The Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) has confirmed that five members of Lesotho’s under-16 team passed away in a car accident in the Free State over the weekend.



The FLR said via a press statement that the girls were due to compete at a rugby event in Bloemfontein.



The accident occurred between Botshabelo and Bloemfontein on Saturday.



"Out of the 14 athletes involved, five were treated for minor injuries, four hospitalised, four died at the scene and one passed away at the hospital in Bloemfontein," the FLR statement read on Tuesday.