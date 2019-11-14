22 schools rugby stars set to leave SA shores

Cape Town - Several top schoolboy rugby players are set to leave South African shores at the end of the year.
According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, 19 of the country’s top schoolboys stars have already signed deals with overseas clubs, while three others are in talks with clubs abroad.
The majority of these players will head to France, but some will also head for Australia, Japan, England and Ireland.
Seven of the players are from the country's top-ranked school, Grey College in Bloemfontein.
List of players leaving SA (19):
Grey College
Tiaan Jonker (lock/No 8): Rebels (Australia)
Marcell Muller (wing): Montpellier (France)
Lesley Botha (centre): Montpellier (France)
FC du Plessis (flyhalf): Toulon (France)
Danwich Beukes (flank/lock): Toulon (France)
Paul Roos
Jarrod Cairns (loose forward): Rebels (Australia)
Kade Wolhuter (fullback/flyhalf): Montpellier (France)
Robbie Rodgers (prop): Montpellier (France)
Affies
Werner Kruger (prop): France
Garsfontein
Zeilinga Strydom (fullback): Stade Français (France)
Jaryd Scheepers (lock): University in Australia
Paarl Gim
Pierich Siebert (flank): Japan
Stephan du Toit (centre): Japan
Voortrekker, Bethlehem
Steyl Barnard (lock): Beziers (France)
Milnerton
Romuald Ntumba (flank): Pau (France)
Noordheuwel
Sergio Moreira (lock): Montpellier (France)
Paarl Boys' High
Rynhardt Rijnsburger (prop): Club unknown
St Andrew's College
Chris Poole (hooker): Ulster (Ireland)
St John's College
Alexander Groves (lock): Bristol (England)
Players in talks with a move abroad (3):
Affies
Jacques-Lois du Toit (hooker): Stade Français (France)
Grey College
George Cronje (No 8): France
Jan-Hendrik Wessels (prop): France
- Compiled by Sport24 staff