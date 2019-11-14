NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

22 schools rugby stars set to leave SA shores

2019-11-14 11:37
Kade Wolhuter
Kade Wolhuter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Several top schoolboy rugby players are set to leave South African shores at the end of the year.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, 19 of the country’s top schoolboys stars have already signed deals with overseas clubs, while three others are in talks with clubs abroad.

The majority of these players will head to France, but some will also head for Australia, Japan, England and Ireland.

Seven of the players are from the country's top-ranked school, Grey College in Bloemfontein.

List of players leaving SA (19):

Grey College

Tiaan Jonker (lock/No 8): Rebels (Australia)
Marcell Muller (wing): Montpellier (France)
Lesley Botha (centre): Montpellier (France)
FC du Plessis (flyhalf): Toulon (France)
Danwich Beukes (flank/lock): Toulon (France)

Paul Roos

Jarrod Cairns (loose forward): Rebels (Australia)
Kade Wolhuter (fullback/flyhalf): Montpellier (France)
Robbie Rodgers (prop): Montpellier (France)

Affies

Werner Kruger (prop): France

Garsfontein

Zeilinga Strydom (fullback): Stade Français (France)
Jaryd Scheepers (lock): University in Australia

Paarl Gim

Pierich Siebert (flank): Japan
Stephan du Toit (centre): Japan

Voortrekker, Bethlehem

Steyl Barnard (lock): Beziers (France)

Milnerton

Romuald Ntumba (flank): Pau (France)

Noordheuwel

Sergio Moreira (lock): Montpellier (France)

Paarl Boys' High

Rynhardt Rijnsburger (prop): Club unknown

St Andrew's College

Chris Poole (hooker): Ulster (Ireland)

St John's College

Alexander Groves (lock): Bristol (England)

Players in talks with a move abroad (3):

Affies

Jacques-Lois du Toit (hooker): Stade Français (France)

Grey College

George Cronje (No 8): France

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (prop): France

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
