22 schools rugby stars set to leave SA shores

Cape Town - Several top schoolboy rugby players are set to leave South African shores at the end of the year.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, 19 of the country’s top schoolboys stars have already signed deals with overseas clubs, while three others are in talks with clubs abroad.

The majority of these players will head to France, but some will also head for Australia, Japan, England and Ireland.

Seven of the players are from the country's top-ranked school, Grey College in Bloemfontein.

List of players leaving SA (19):



Grey College



Tiaan Jonker (lock/No 8): Rebels (Australia)

Marcell Muller (wing): Montpellier (France)

Lesley Botha (centre): Montpellier (France)

FC du Plessis (flyhalf): Toulon (France)

Danwich Beukes (flank/lock): Toulon (France)



Paul Roos



Jarrod Cairns (loose forward): Rebels (Australia)

Kade Wolhuter (fullback/flyhalf): Montpellier (France)

Robbie Rodgers (prop): Montpellier (France)



Affies

Werner Kruger (prop): France



Garsfontein



Zeilinga Strydom (fullback): Stade Français (France)

Jaryd Scheepers (lock): University in Australia



Paarl Gim



Pierich Siebert (flank): Japan

Stephan du Toit (centre): Japan



Voortrekker, Bethlehem



Steyl Barnard (lock): Beziers (France)



Milnerton



Romuald Ntumba (flank): Pau (France)



Noordheuwel



Sergio Moreira (lock): Montpellier (France)



Paarl Boys' High



Rynhardt Rijnsburger (prop): Club unknown



St Andrew's College



Chris Poole (hooker): Ulster (Ireland)



St John's College



Alexander Groves (lock): Bristol (England)

Players in talks with a move abroad (3):

Affies

Jacques-Lois du Toit (hooker): Stade Français (France)

Grey College

George Cronje (No 8): France

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (prop): France

- Compiled by Sport24 staff