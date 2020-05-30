WRAP | Good news for rugby and soccer, social surfing and golf remain off limits

In an at times shambolic long-awaited statement finally delivered by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Saturday morning, confusion still remains regarding the resumption of sport at amateur/social level under Covid-19 lockdown level 3 from Monday, 1 June.

What we do know is that ALL professional sport in the country - whether it be contact (rugby and soccer) or non-contact (cricket, tennis, golf, rowing, canoeing, chess, athletics and horseracing among others) - will be allowed to resume training.

However, only non-contact sports will be allowed to hold matches, meaning that while the Rugby World Cup champion Springboks and Proteas can get back to regaining match fitness, don't expect to see Test matches held any time soon.



Confusing matters, however, was the confirmation that sport would not resume in hotspot areas.

When quizzed in particular regarding the opening of golf courses to the public, the answer provided by director general of the department of sport, Vusumusi Mkhize, again proved more confusing than helpful (watch below).

Golf in South Africa - much like several sports - is reliant on survival thanks to its amateurs. That's in terms of keeping courses operational, and course staff and caddies in jobs.

There is simply no way one can expect a course to open to allow a handful of professionals - often non-paying - to practice.

Similarly, there was no joy for social surfing which remains off limits.

This is a developing article...