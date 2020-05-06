SASCOC still firmly in firing line as parliament bemoans continued dysfunctionality

SASCOC remains firmly in government’s cross-hairs after parliament ordered it to present its current financial statements within the next seven days.

The call stems from the umbrella body failing to include key tenets in an annual performance plan that was recently presented to the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture as well as the Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture.

According to the chairpersons of the respective committees, no performance targets nor financial documents were included.

"A mere few months to the postponed 2021 Olympics Games in Japan, yet the entity does not have a CEO and a CFO. How can there be stability and accountability?" a statement released on Wednesday read.

"This brings about lack of credibility."

Perhaps more ominously, the committees reiterated the sport ministry’s concerns over the lack of reform in terms of governance at the body.

"If governance at SASCOC is compromised, how will they be able to whip affiliated federations?" the statement continued.

"The Chairpersons (are) concerned about the continuation the board when it failed to do the basic things, non-existence of plans for the July 2021 Olympics, and Acting CEO doubling up as Acting CFO.

"It would be preferable that the board members and ministry facilitate the pending annual general meeting even if it means that it can be done virtually. The overstay of the board is unacceptable given the challenges the entity faces."

Last week, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa stated that government remains "unconvinced" SASCOC has "demonstrated the necessary will to deal decisively with their internal problems".

This includes former acting president Barry Hendricks being suspended following accusations he attempted to block the nomination of Tennis South Africa (TSA) board member Ntambi Ravele for the vacant president’s seat.

In turn, Hendricks called for the board to be dissolved.

Four nominees for the elections, Aleck Skhosana, Farrell Moses, Cecilia Molokwane and Jerry Segwaba, also had to go the arbitration route to get their names onto the ballot.

Sascoc still has to redress 16 of the 42 recommendations made by an independent ministerial inquiry back in 2018, which found the body’s governance to be dysfunctional.

However, government's twitchiness to "assist" has been tempered by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) both warning that interference could lead to sanctions.

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk