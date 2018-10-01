NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SA athletes given dagga warning

2018-10-01 10:35
Cape Town - The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) has warned professional athletes that the use of marijuana is still not allowed. 

Last month, cannabis was legalised in South Africa for personal use in small quantities in the home environment. 

But, according to a tweet from SAIDS on Monday, this does not mean that athletes will be forgiven if they test positive for marijuana at any stage. 

"Although Cannabis/Marijuana has been legalized for personal use in SA, it REMAINS a prohibited substance as per the World Anti-Doping Code & are still on the 2018 list of Prohibited Substances!" the tweet read. 

Read more on:    saids  |  athletics
