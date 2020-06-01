NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Government pleads for 'patience, tolerance' from SA sporting community

2020-06-01 18:20
Related Links

Government has pleaded for "patience and tolerance" in its efforts to reintroduce sport - professional and amateur - in South Africa.

This follows the confirmation on Saturday that all professional non-contact and contact sports teams and athletes in South Africa would be allowed to return to training from Level 3, provided they were doing so outside of a hotspot area and that they had received official permission from government. 

Non-contact sports, meanwhile, would be allowed to resume matches on a professional level. 

In the case of social sports like golf and surfing, though, there has been disappointment expressed from the sporting community since Saturday's announcement. 

On Monday, the department of sports and recreation released a statement asking for patience and emphasising that decisions were being taken, first and foremost, with the safety of the South African public in mind. 

"The Department and Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture take this opportunity to request continued patience and tolerance as the directions announced by the Minister are still to be signed and published in the Government Gazette," the statement read.                                                                    

"Once this process has been undertaken, they will then be officially released to all sectoral stakeholders. 

"The process of submission of information which all affected stakeholders will have to undertake will also be outlined."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rugby's Top 10 referees by Test appearances - includes 3 South Africans! Manie Libbok reveals reasons behind Sharks move Bosch had 'thoughts of leaving Sharks' during Du Preez tenure Two Italian swimmers killed in air crash CJ Stander's new boerewors flies out the freezers in Ireland
Japan's Sunwolves exit Super Rugby as Australia bid fails Mongalo's timely return to 'heartbeat of SA rugby' Retired SA swim star Cameron van der Burgh set for fatherhood OPINION | SA government out of touch on return to sport SA sport's wish list | Let's do Proteas v Springboks again!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 