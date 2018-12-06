NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Accommodation drama for SA athletes in Botswana

2018-12-06 08:04
Gideon Sam (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Upon arrival in Gaborone on Wednesday for the 2018 Region v Games event, South Africa’s athletes were met with some logistical issues.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) announced via a press statement that Botswana’s local organising committee was not ready for the arrival of the South Africans which led to some accommodation issues.

“Our team is accommodated at the university, however some of the rooms set aside for Team SA were not ready, as the students had not yet vacated their rooms. The management team is doing its best to resolve this situation and helping the team to acclimatise to Botswana,” the SASCOC statement read.

SASCOC added that its president Gideon Sam was in touch with the South African High Commission in Botswana to try and intervene should the matter not be resolved by lunch time on Thursday.

“We are working flat out to make sure the team receives the best care there is. Acting CEO Patience Shikwambana has been talking regularly with the Chef de Mission to help resolve the matter,” the SASCOC statement added.

South Africa’s football men, judo and tennis teams are set to open their Games campaign on Thursday.

The South African national flag will also be raised on Thursday morning to welcome Team SA to the athletes’ village situated at the University of Botswana.

The opening ceremony for the Games will be held on Friday (December 7) at the Botswana National Stadium.

