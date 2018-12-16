NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Van der Burgh wins 50m butterfly gold for fairytale end to career

2018-12-16 13:31
Cameron Van Der Burgh (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cameron van der Burgh has brought his career to a fairytale end, winning gold in the 50m breastroke at the FINA Short-Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Van der Burgh stopped the clock in a championship record time of 25.41 ahead of Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus and Felipe Lima of Brazil. 

Earlier in the meet, Van der Burgh announced his retirement after storming to gold in the 100m breastroke event. 

Earlier in the day, Chad le Clos picked up a bronze medal in the 100m Freestyle to had to already impressive haul of medals.

Le Clos finished in 45.89 seconds behind Caeleb Dressel (USA) who won gold in a time of 45.62.

Vladimir Morozov of Russia was second.

Read more on:    swimming

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf leads uproar over Paarl Rocks elimination Willemse breaks silence over Mallett’s 'he talks garbage' email Masterful Kohli falls after reaching 25th Test ton WP fume at Toulon after Etzebeth dealings Stormers set to change Super Rugby management team
Toulon boss met secretly with Etzebeth in Paris Willemse breaks silence over Mallett’s 'he talks garbage' email KP: World cricket suffering, lacks major stars 4 contenders to become new All Blacks coach South Africa bids to host 2019 AFCON

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 