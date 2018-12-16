Van der Burgh wins 50m butterfly gold for fairytale end to career

Cape Town - Cameron van der Burgh has brought his career to a fairytale end, winning gold in the 50m breastroke at the FINA Short-Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Van der Burgh stopped the clock in a championship record time of 25.41 ahead of Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus and Felipe Lima of Brazil.

Earlier in the meet, Van der Burgh announced his retirement after storming to gold in the 100m breastroke event.

Earlier in the day, Chad le Clos picked up a bronze medal in the 100m Freestyle to had to already impressive haul of medals.

Le Clos finished in 45.89 seconds behind Caeleb Dressel (USA) who won gold in a time of 45.62.

Vladimir Morozov of Russia was second.