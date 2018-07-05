NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Shark spotted, delays surfing at J-Bay

2018-07-05 11:22
Cape Town - A shark spotted in the vicinity of the competition zone delayed the quarter-finals of the Corona Open J-Bay at the iconic Jeffreys Bay on Thursday.

When action resumed at 11:00 - after the shark moved south past Boneyards - South African star Jordy Smith (surfing in the second quarter-final) was the last local hope in the competition.

The shark spotting brought back memories of 2015 when Australian surfing great Mick Fanning was bumped by a Great White shark while taking part in the same event.

