NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Schoenmaker smashes FINA World Cup record in Tokyo

2019-08-03 07:55
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker won her first FINA Swimming World Cup gold medal in the opening leg of the series in Tokyo on Friday.

Schoenmaker romped to gold in the women's 200m breaststroke with a World Cup record-breaking time of 2:22.35, shattering 0.52 seconds from Viktoria Gunes' time of 2:22.87 in 2015.

Japan's Reona Aoki took silver in 2:24.33 and Spain's Jessica Vall Montero rounded up the podium with bronze in 2:25.32.

Schoenmaker will take in the women's 100m breaststroke on Saturday.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana head coach Rassie satisfied as Boks leave NZ for Argentina Bok fullback: Steyn’s worth another look Cheetahs wing rushed to hospital after battling to breathe Kings abort plans to find new coach amid De Villiers confusion
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 