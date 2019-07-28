SA's Waddell stuns as he romps to GOLD in South Korea

Cape Town - Zane Waddell has stunned to win South Africa's first gold medal in the men's 50m backstroke final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Sunday.

Swimming out of lane 2, the 21-year-old produced a massive upset as he touched the wall in 24.43 seconds.

Russia's Evgeny Rylov came second in a time of 24.49 and Kliment Kolesnikov rounded up the podium in 24.51.

This is Waddell's first FINA World Championships.

The South African team have won four medals to date in Gwangju - a gold, a silver for Schoenmaker in the women's 200m breaststroke and two bronze medals by Le Clos (100m and 200m butterfly).