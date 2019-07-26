NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

SA's Schoenmaker storms to silver in South Korea

2019-07-26 14:00
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South African swimming star Tatjana Schoenmaker secured her country's second medal of the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday.

Schoenmaker finished second in the women's 200m breaststroke to take home the silver medal in a time of 2:22.52.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia won the gold in 2:20.17.

Canada's Sydney Pickrem took bronze in 2:22.90.

It's the first time in South Africa's history that a female has won a medal at a FINA World Championships. 

South Africa's second swimmer in the final, Kaylene Corbett finished eighth - and last - in 2:26.62.

 

