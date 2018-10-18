SA sea-swim icon Yach, 60, dies

Cape Town - Long-distance swimming legend and prominent
Capetonian civic figure Theodore Yach has died while undergoing hospital tests
for asthma.
The news was confirmed by the Cape Long Distance Swimming
Association (CLDSA), who said in a statement: “South Africa’s most renowned
open-water swimmer, Theodore Yach of Cape Town, passed away peacefully on
October 17 (Wednesday).
“He was undergoing routine tests for an asthma condition
when he collapsed and died in hospital.
“Theodore is a veteran of 108 Robben Island swims, an
English Channel swim and many other international distance swims.
“He will be remembered as humble gentleman, who loved
motivating the youth to achieve their dreams - he was a friend to all and took
interest in all swimmers who shared his passion for sea swimming.”
Tributes have already followed on Twitter from prominent
sports personalities.
Fellow swimmer and Ocean protection advocate Lewis Pugh
(@LewisPugh), a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, wrote: “Devastated to hear
of the passing of Theo Yach.
“One of the world’s great endurance swimmers. And so much
more - family man, community leader, environmentalist. Rest in peace my
friend.”
Leading former Test rugby referee Jonathan Kaplan (@RefJK)
said:“I never knew Theo well but he had many interactions on social media.
“I had total admiration for his views on life and desire to
push the limits of his body. I’m sad I never got to meet him. To his family, I
wish you long life and much strength during this time. RIP champ.”
SA Olympic gold-medallist Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling)
described Yach’s passing as “terrible news”.
Charismatic Springbok and Western Province flank of the
1980s Rob Louw (@roblouw6) said: “Wow, can’t believe it ... fellow Wynberg Boys
High buddy and close friend who did the impossible by doing the Robben Island
swim over 100 times has passed.
“What a gentleman and incredible athlete. Still shocked by
the untimely news. RIP Theo.”
This writer, while based in the London office of the former
Argus Group, accompanied Yach on his support boat across the English Channel on
his first crack at the gruelling crossing in 1989.
Ahead of the attempt, some long-distance swim sages in his
home city had said they feared he would fail as they felt he was simply too
inexperienced and over-enthusiastic at the time; this duly occurred as he
swallowed water from an oil slick in the busy shipping lanes and complained of
stomach problems as a result.
But in a classic case of the “I get knocked down, but I get
up again” virtue in sport, a better-prepared Yach triumphantly completed the
crossing to France several years later, in 1996.
Yach was prominent in the property industry and charity work
in his home city, and had been a recipient of the Mayor’s medal for civic
contribution.
He leaves his wife Michelle and sons Daniel and David.
