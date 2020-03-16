NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Pilot killed in KZN plane crash identified as SA Olympic canoeist

2020-03-16 11:29
RIP
Related Links

The pilot who was killed in a light-aircraft crash near the Umkomazi River Valley on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday has been identified as SA Olympic canoeist Mark Perrow

He was 54.

Perrow was part of the South African team that participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and was also a multiple former Dusi Canoe Marathon winner. 

At the Barcelona Games, Perrow was eliminated in the semi-finals of both the K1 1 000m and the K4 1 000m events. He won the Dusi Canoe marathon in 1992 and 1996 alongside Neil Evans and also tasted K2 success with Martin Dreyer in 2000.

Perrow's lone Dusi Canoe Marathon singles victory came in 1999.

“The paddling community is devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Perrow,” Canoeing SA wrote on their Facebook page

“Mark was one of the greatest paddlers this country has produced. Part of the SA team to the Barcelona Olympics, he was able to dominate at every major South African river marathon race. Competitive but always hugely likable. A family man and a paddling icon. Always in our hearts Hop. RIP.”

Perrow was the only occupant in the aircraft.

"The Johannesburg Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) was activated following reports of an aircraft observed crashing in the Umkhomazi River Valley by a group of kayakers," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Perrow was flying a Sling 4 aircraft.


Read more on:    mark perrow  |  canoeing  |  water sport

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett agrees with yellow card decision for Stormers flank 5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7 Why Bok star Duane opted to return to SA Pilot killed in KZN plane crash identified as SA Olympic canoeist TALKING POINT | Did Stormers flank deserve red?
Rookie Hewson wins Investec SA Women's Open Sharks enter lockout easily SA's superior force TALKING POINT | Did Stormers flank deserve red? Lions, Bulls head home early as Super Rugby is suspended Jaguares v Highlanders Super Rugby match cancelled

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 