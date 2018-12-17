Le Clos named FINA swimmer of the year

Cape Town - At the conclusion of the 2018 FINA World Swimming short course Championships, FINA announced South African Chad le Clos and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu
as its male and female Swimmers of the Year.
According to the SwimSwam website, the honour is Le Clos’ second,
after winning in 2014, and Hosszu’s fourth, after winning in 2014, 2015,
and 2016.
Le Clos’ biggest long course highlights came at the 2018 Commonwealth
Games, where he swept the butterfly races and added a bronze as part of
South Africa’s 4x100m medley relay.
He added an individual gold in the 100m
butterfly as well as silvers in the 50m and 200m butterfly at the World short course
Championships.
Le Clos finished an unusually-low ninth in the World Cup Series,
which he’s won four times including in 2017, and won five events in that
series.
Other award winners:Best Male Water Polo Team - HungaryBest Female Water polo Team - USABest Male Diver - Cao Yuan, ChinaBest Female Diver - Shi Tingmao, ChinaBest Female Artistic Swimmer - Yelyzaveta Yakhno, Ukraine
Best Male Artistic Swimmer - Giorgio Minisini, ItalyBest Male High Diver - Gary Hunt, Great BritainBest Female High Diver - Rhiannan Iffland, AustraliaBest Male Masters Athlete - Zhang Jian, ChinaBest Female Masters Athlete - Wang Yan, ChinaFINA Media Award - AIPS, Young Report Programme