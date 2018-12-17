Le Clos named FINA swimmer of the year

Cape Town - At the conclusion of the 2018 FINA World Swimming short course Championships, FINA announced South African Chad le Clos and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu as its male and female Swimmers of the Year.

According to the SwimSwam website, the honour is Le Clos’ second, after winning in 2014, and Hosszu’s fourth, after winning in 2014, 2015, and 2016.



Le Clos’ biggest long course highlights came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he swept the butterfly races and added a bronze as part of South Africa’s 4x100m medley relay.

He added an individual gold in the 100m butterfly as well as silvers in the 50m and 200m butterfly at the World short course Championships.

Le Clos finished an unusually-low ninth in the World Cup Series, which he’s won four times including in 2017, and won five events in that series.

Other award winners:

Best Female Water polo Team - USA

Best Male Diver - Cao Yuan, China

Best Female Diver - Shi Tingmao, China

Best Female Artistic Swimmer - Yelyzaveta Yakhno, Ukraine



Best Male Artistic Swimmer - Giorgio Minisini, Italy

Best Male High Diver - Gary Hunt, Great Britain

Best Female High Diver - Rhiannan Iffland, Australia

Best Male Masters Athlete - Zhang Jian, China

Best Female Masters Athlete - Wang Yan, China

FINA Media Award - AIPS, Young Report Programme