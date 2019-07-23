NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Le Clos demands 'Rio Olympic gold' from 'doping' Sun

2019-07-23 21:40
Chad le Clos
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Related Links

Gwangju - Four-time Olympic medalist Chad le Clos has voiced his opinion over China's Sun Yang competing in this year's FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Sun is competing under a doping cloud after a leaked FINA report alleged he smashed blood samples with a hammer after being visited by testers last year.

The 27-year-old was also banned in 2014 for three months by the Chinese Swimming Association for doping.

Sun's appearance in South Korea has seen him face hostility from swimmers notably from Briton Duncan Scott and Australian Mack Horton, who shunned Sun during the 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle medal ceremonies.

WATCH: 'You lose, I win!' Sun rages at Scott over medals snub

Following his 200m butterfly semi-final race on Tuesday, Le Clos stated that he wanted to be upgraded from his second place finish at the Rio Olympics.

In 2016, Le Clos took silver in the men's 200m freestyle and lost in 0.55 seconds to Sun.

"It's good that people are taking a stand," Le Clos told AFP in Gwangju.

"I want my gold medal back from Rio and (fourth-placed) James Guy should get his bronze, because it shouldn't be allowed to have people cheating in sport."

The South African swimmer has also been vocal on Twitter and commented after Horton's medal ceremony snub on Sunday.

"Tonight's finals and medal ceremonies were so crazy, who would have thought? great to see people taking a stance," wrote Le Clos.

Team South Africa have yet to bag a medal at this year's FINA World Championships.

Le Clos will be hoping to put South Africa on the medal tally as he competes in the final of the men's 200m butterfly on Friday.

Read more on:    chad le clos  |  sun yang  |  swimming  |  water sport

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gibbs questions Proteas' effort at CWC 2019 Boks: Has Big Trevor's time finally come? Jake: Rassie's 'rest plan' can have positive, long-term effect Bok Test: Revenge not on All Blacks' minds WATCH: Former Sharks player saves shark from death
Sharks plan stadium upgrades to bring fans back to Kings Park Boks: Has Big Trevor's time finally come? WATCH: Former Sharks player saves shark from death SA men's water polo side crash to USA in latest drubbing Aussie ref for All Blacks-Springboks Test

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 