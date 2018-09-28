NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Le Clos back to his best with gold in Netherlands

2018-09-28 21:22
chad le clos
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos bounced back by winning gold in the men's 100m butterfly on the opening day of the third leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Friday.

Le Clos, who suffered from a fever in Doha, stopped the clock in a time of 49.56 seconds in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium.

Brazil's Nicholas Santos finished second in 50.22 and Frenchman Mehdy Metella rounded up the podium with a time of 50.31.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ryan Coetzee finished sixth in the 100m fly in a time of 51.52.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bradley Tandy took silver in the men's 50m freestyle in a time of 21.19. Russia's Vladimir Morozov took gold in 20.69 and American Blake Pieroni finished behind Tandy in 21.34.

On Saturday, Le Clos will take part in the men's 200m butterfly and on Sunday he'll participate in the men's 50m fly and 200m freestyle.

The complete calendar of the 2018 FINA Swimming World Cup is as follows:

Cluster 1 (50m-pool)

1. Kazan (RUS) - September 7-9

2. Doha (QAT) - September 13-15

Cluster 2 (25m-pool)

3. Eindhoven (NED) - September 28-30

4. Budapest (HUN) - October 4-6

Cluster 3 (25m-pool)

5. Beijing (CHN) - November 2-4

6. Tokyo (JPN) - November 9-11

7. Singapore (SGP) - November 15-17

