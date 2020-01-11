NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Du Toit nominated for Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years

2020-01-11 07:19
Natalie du Toit (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Paralympic medallist Natalie du Toit has been nominated for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years.

This year's Laureus World Sports Awards will celebrate 20 years of the prestigious accolades being awarded to sports stars.

In honour of its anniversary, Laureus has narrowed down 20 of the best sporting moments over the past 20 years.

"The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates moments where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way, demonstrating how sport has the power to change the world," Laureus stated on their website.

In 2001, Du Toit was severely injured in a car crash, where she was forced to have her left leg amputated at the knee.

Three months after the accident, she returned to the pool determined to compete in the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Against all odds, Du Toit stunned to win two golds at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Du Toit made history by becoming the first female amputee swimmer ever to qualify for the able-bodied Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

Du Toit, who retired after the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, has an impressive Paralympic record, winning 13 golds and 2 silvers.

There will be three knock-out rounds, with the Top 20 moments whittled down to 10 then five, with the Top 5 going head-to-head with the winner being revealed at the Laureus Awards in Berlin on February 17.

Fans can vote online on the Laureus website from January 10-February 16.

Laureus' Sporting Moments over 20 years:

Matthias Steiner (Austria)

Natalie du Toit (South Africa)

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Chapecoense football team

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

Cathy Freeman (Australia)

Barcelona's under-12 football team

Elizabeth Marks (United States of America)

Refugee Olympic Team

Alistair Brownlee and Jonny Brownlee (England)

Japan national football team

Nick Butter (England)

Venus Williams (United States of America)

Bethany Hamilton (United States of America)

Michael and Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Brett Lee (Australia) and Andrew Flintoff (England)

Alex Zanardi (Italy)

Sky Brown (England)

J.J. Watt (United States of America)

Xia Boyu (China)

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    laureus  |  natalie du toit  |  watersport  |  swimming

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
How cricket's cruelty smacked Quinny in gut Top NZ referee blows full-time on career Visa delays Tongan centre's arrival at Bulls Proteas name unchanged squad for final 2 Tests What does Malan breakthrough mean for Markram?
How cricket's cruelty smacked Quinny in gut Anderson a dangerous floater at Australian Open Visa delays Tongan centre's arrival at Bulls Ex-Bok No 10 to coach NWU-Pukke in Varsity Cup Top golf course architect Pete Dye dies

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 