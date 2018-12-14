NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
DQ elevates SA's Tandy to bronze in China

2018-12-14 14:19
Brad Tandy (Gallo)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

Cape Town - The disqualification of British swimmer Ben Proud elevated South Africa's Bradley Tandy to the bronze medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

Russia's Vladimir Morozov won the splash-and-dash in a blistering 20.33, ahead of the United States' Caeleb Dressel (20.54).

Seconds after Proud touched the wall in third, he was disqualified, thus handing the final podium spot to Tandy (20.94) who was swimming out of Lane 1.

The medal was South Africa's fourth of the championship, after Chad le Clos' gold (100m butterfly) and silver (200m butterfly) and Cameron van der Burgh's 100m breaststroke success.

South African team in Hangzhou:

Men

Chad le Clos, Cameron van der Burgh, Brad Tandy, Ryan Coetzee, Ayrton Sweeney, Douglas Erasmus

Women

Erin Gallagher, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder

bradley tandy  |  water sport  |  swimming

 

