Water Sport

Chad le Clos continues golden run in Budapest

2018-10-05 22:46
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Olympic medallist Chad le Clos continued his golden spree on day two of the fourth leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest on Friday.

Le Clos won gold in the men's 200m butterfly stopping the clock in 1:50.29 as Japanese duo Daiya Seto (1:51.01) and Yuya Yajima (1:51.80) rounded up the podium.

On the opening day on Thursday, Le Clos won gold in the men's 100m butterfly with a time of 49.22.

Fellow countryman and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Bradley Tandy won bronze in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday with a time of 21.06 behind a world record swim by Russia's Vladimir Morozov (20.51) and second-place Benjamin Proud of Great Britain (20.89).

Le Clos will compete in the men's 50m butterfly on the final day in Hungary on Saturday. 

The men's and women's series winners take home $150 000 each with an additional boost for the each overall cluster winner, who collects $50 000.

Le Clos made history last year when he became the first man to win four World Cup Series titles - winning in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

The complete calendar of the 2018 FINA Swimming World Cup is as follows:

Cluster 1 (50m-pool)

1. Kazan (RUS) - September 7-9

2. Doha (QAT) - September 13-15

Cluster 2 (25m-pool)

3. Eindhoven (NED) - September 28-30

4. Budapest (HUN) - October 4-6

Cluster 3 (25m-pool)

5. Beijing (CHN) - November 2-4

6. Tokyo (JPN) - November 9-11

7. Singapore (SGP) - November 15-17

Bernal signs new contract with Team Sky

2018-10-05 17:52

