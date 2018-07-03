Cameron van der Burgh ties the knot!

Cape Town - Olympian Cameron van der Burgh has officially tied the knot with long-time partner Nefeli Valakelis in Athens, Greece.

The 30-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.

The pair have been engaged since December 2016 after Van der Burgh proposed in the Swiss Alps.

Their Greek wedding looked like a star-studded affair with multiple sports personalities and celebrities in attendance.

Olympic medallist Chad le Clos, former Olympic medallist Ryk Neethling and former South African hockey player Sanani Mangisa were all in attendance.

Highlights of their wedding will be broadcasted on SABC 3's lifestyle show Top Billing, with Van der Burgh posting some sneak peeks on his Instagram stories and friend Maps Maponyane interviewing the couple.

Van der Burgh has an impressive swimming resume, with a gold and silver medal from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes.



It's my wedding day! ???????????? — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) July 2, 2018

Perfect night at @Cameronvdburgh @nefsi88’s beautiful Greek wedding. Suitcase went astray en route; thanks @MapsMaponyane for lending me trousers (slightly too loose), @chadleclos for the shirt (bit big around the waist), and @RykNeethling for the jacket (tight on the shoulders). pic.twitter.com/RyA0iDvHkB — Dan Nicholl (@dannicholl) July 3, 2018

Good to be back in Athens where our dreams came true. Tomorrow we celebrate @Cameronvdburgh and Nefeli getting married. pic.twitter.com/SAJkbaOKYu — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) July 1, 2018

Some Monday’s are better than others. Time to get the cool kids married! @Cameronvdburgh @nefsi88 pic.twitter.com/zKBqxdDCGH — Sanani Mangisa (@ladysans) July 2, 2018