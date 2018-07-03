NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Cameron van der Burgh ties the knot!

2018-07-03 11:48
cameron van der burgh
Cameron van der Burgh and Nefeli Valakelis (Twitter)
Cape Town - Olympian Cameron van der Burgh has officially tied the knot with long-time partner Nefeli Valakelis in Athens, Greece.

The 30-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.

The pair have been engaged since December 2016 after Van der Burgh proposed in the Swiss Alps.

Their Greek wedding looked like a star-studded affair with multiple sports personalities and celebrities in attendance.

Olympic medallist Chad le Clos, former Olympic medallist Ryk Neethling and former South African hockey player Sanani Mangisa were all in attendance.

Highlights of their wedding will be broadcasted on SABC 3's lifestyle show Top Billing, with Van der Burgh posting some sneak peeks on his Instagram stories and friend Maps Maponyane interviewing the couple.

Van der Burgh has an impressive swimming resume, with a gold and silver medal from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes.

Wedding day !!!!! ??

A post shared by Nefeli Valakelis (@nef_val) on

