Cameron van der Burgh relocates to London

Cape Town - South African Olympic medallist Cameron van der Burgh has left his home country and decided to relocate to London, England.

Van der Burgh took to Instagram to confirm his move to Europe.

"After 30 years in South Africa, the time has come for @nef_val and I to take a bold leap and start a new journey in London. Scared, nervous, excited! Too many emotions to convey but one thing is for sure, Forever I will remain proudly SOUTH AFRICAN," he wrote.

Van der Burgh has an impressive swimming resume, with a gold and silver medal from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, as well as four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes.

The 30-year-old will still fly the SA flag high, as he is set to feature at the fifth FINA World Short-Course Championships in Hangzhou, China from December 11 to 16.