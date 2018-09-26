NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

Cameron van der Burgh relocates to London

2018-09-26 22:31
Cameron Van Der Burgh (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African Olympic medallist Cameron van der Burghas left his home country and decided to relocate to London, England.

Van der Burgh took to Instagram to confirm his move to Europe.

"After 30 years in South Africa, the time has come for @nef_val and I to take a bold leap and start a new journey in London. Scared, nervous, excited! Too many emotions to convey but one thing is for sure, Forever I will remain proudly SOUTH AFRICAN," he wrote.

Van der Burgh has an impressive swimming resume, with a gold and silver medal from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, as well as four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes.

The 30-year-old will still fly the SA flag high, as he is set to feature at the fifth FINA World Short-Course Championships in Hangzhou, China from December 11 to 16.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dennis routs Dumoulin in world time trial triumph

2018-09-26 17:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARU SACOS Legends slam All Black coach in open letter Coenie Oosthuizen recalls moments after horror injury SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'!
Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! SA's Harris suffers agonising defeat in China Bookies back Boks to continue on their winning ways

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 