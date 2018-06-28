NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Water Sport

1 dead, 2 injured after boating accident at Volvo Ocean Race finale

2018-06-28 21:40
Volvo Ocean Race (AP)
Related Links

Scheveningen - One person was killed and two others injured when two inflatable boats crashed into each other in a Dutch harbour crowded with spectators amid a major ocean race, rescue services said Thursday.

Scheveningen harbour, on the edge of The Hague, has been teeming with people and boats all week while hosting the finale of the world's most extreme around-the-world yacht race, the Volvo Ocean Race.

Several people fell overboard when two inflatables with outboard motors crashed inside the harbour, the Haaglanden Fire Department, part of the regional rescue services, said.

"A number of people rescued from the water. Some treated by ambulance crews. One person unfortunately died," it said in a tweet.

Earlier media reports said five people had been missing in the murky waters of the harbour where fishing trawlers and dredgers regularly anchor. But they were later rescued.

The NOS public broadcaster said the rigid-hulled inflatables known as RIB boats were being used as tour boats to go out and watch the remaining Volvo Race action.

Race organisers cancelled activities for the rest of Thursday evening.

Seven yachts battled it out over eight months across 83,000km of seas (45,000 nautical miles).

Frenchman Charles Caudrelier skippered Chinese yacht Dongfeng to a thrilling victory on Sunday after the closest finish in the race's 45-year history.

The race village is due to close on Sunday, July 1, having drawn tens of thousands of spectators over eight days of activities.

Read more on:    volvo ocean race
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Uran says every detail could count in TDF

2018-06-28 19:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Auf Wiedersehen!': Shock, scorn as Germany exit World Cup The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit Diego Maradona blasted for middle finger celebration 5 reasons why Germany failed at the SWC Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Vermeulen signs deal with Japanese club South African linesman flying the flag at Russia 2018 Nkosi 'feels nothing' about duel with Bok partner Mostert admits he pondered Lions captaincy for a week Tiger eyes new putter in bid to end 5-year win drought

Vote

Which is your favourite water-related sport?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 