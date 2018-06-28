1 dead, 2 injured after boating accident at Volvo Ocean Race finale

Scheveningen - One person was killed and two others injured when two inflatable boats crashed into each other in a Dutch harbour crowded with spectators amid a major ocean race, rescue services said Thursday.

Scheveningen harbour, on the edge of The Hague, has been teeming with people and boats all week while hosting the finale of the world's most extreme around-the-world yacht race, the Volvo Ocean Race.

Several people fell overboard when two inflatables with outboard motors crashed inside the harbour, the Haaglanden Fire Department, part of the regional rescue services, said.

"A number of people rescued from the water. Some treated by ambulance crews. One person unfortunately died," it said in a tweet.

Earlier media reports said five people had been missing in the murky waters of the harbour where fishing trawlers and dredgers regularly anchor. But they were later rescued.

The NOS public broadcaster said the rigid-hulled inflatables known as RIB boats were being used as tour boats to go out and watch the remaining Volvo Race action.

Race organisers cancelled activities for the rest of Thursday evening.

Seven yachts battled it out over eight months across 83,000km of seas (45,000 nautical miles).

Frenchman Charles Caudrelier skippered Chinese yacht Dongfeng to a thrilling victory on Sunday after the closest finish in the race's 45-year history.

The race village is due to close on Sunday, July 1, having drawn tens of thousands of spectators over eight days of activities.