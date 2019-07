Paris - South African Daryl Impey of the Mitchelton-Scott team won stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday as the home fans had to settle for Julian Alaphilippe staying in the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.



Frenchman Alaphilippe kept hold of the overall lead while Thibaut Pinot, defending champion Geraint Thomas and the big guns all finished together around 16 minutes behind a mass breakaway.