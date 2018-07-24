NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Tour de France

Gutsy Gilbert survives spectacular crash on Tour

2018-07-24 16:18
Philippe Gilbert (File)
Related Links

Bagnres-de-Luchon - Former world champion Philippe Gilbert got back on his bike to continue stage 16 on the Tour de France despite a spectacular crash that sent him flying over a wall.

Gilbert, who rides for Quick Step, was 57.2 km from the finish and in the lead of the race when disaster struck.

Negotiating a left-hand bend at speed, Gilbert failed to brake in time, skidded and was sent flying head first over a parapet and into a ditch.

The former Tour of Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner was helped back up on to the road and given first aid before resuming the stage in the company of a group of frontrunners.

Although shaken, the 36-year-old looked to have suffered only bruises and scratches.

Medical services which are on hand throughout the race attended to Gilbert's injuries as he rode alongside the doctor's car.

Stage 16 is the first of four days, and three mountain stages in the Pyrenees.

The race ends Sunday on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Read more on:    tdf 2018  |  philippe gilbert  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tour de France re-starts after tear gas incident

2018-07-24 12:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Anderson is no patriot Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations Bulls have sights on Bok hooker - report Blue Bulls confirm new Currie Cup coach Family, fans greet tearful Montjane after Wimbledon success
SA’s Colombo clanger can’t be glossed over Jake: Boks need Duane in Rugby Championship Proteas hold onto No 2 ranking by a thread World Rugby considers limiting use of TMO Blue Bulls confirm new Currie Cup coach

Standings

Vote

What do you enjoy most about the Tour de France?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 