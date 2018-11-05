WATCH: SA fighter lands 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75

Cape Town - OUCH!

Durban-based Mzwandile 'Shakebone' Hlongwa landed what is being called the 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75 at GrandWest in Cape Town on Saturday.

A devastating spinning elbow - or what has been referred to on social media as the 'Hellbow' - at 1:11 in Round 1 saw Norway's Torbjørn Madsen knocked out cold.

Madsen was taken to hospital as a precaution for further medical checks and has since been discharged.

Predictably, Hlongwa was awarded a performance bonus post-event for his knockout.

Hlongwa was part of Season 1 of 'The Fighter' reality show and his record now stands at 3-1-1.