NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South Africa

WATCH: SA fighter lands 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75

2018-11-05 09:07
Out cold (Twitter)
Out cold (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - OUCH!

Durban-based Mzwandile 'Shakebone' Hlongwa landed what is being called the 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75 at GrandWest in Cape Town on Saturday.

A devastating spinning elbow - or what has been referred to on social media as the 'Hellbow' - at 1:11 in Round 1 saw Norway's Torbjørn Madsen knocked out cold.

Madsen was taken to hospital as a precaution for further medical checks and has since been discharged.

Predictably, Hlongwa was awarded a performance bonus post-event for his knockout.

Hlongwa was part of Season 1 of 'The Fighter' reality show and his record now stands at 3-1-1.

Read more on:    mzwandile hlongwa  |  efc
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mayweather to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve

2018-11-05 07:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? Oops … Rassie slips into ‘negative equity’ Bok ratings: (Over)thrown away! 5 talking points: England v Springboks Farrell still in limbo over Twickenham tackle
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 